Nigeria’s CcHUB launches Music-Tech Innovation Challenge 2020

Nigerian incubator Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) has partnered MusicTechSpace to launch the Music-Tech Innovation Challenge 2020, which will provide winning solutions with access to incubation and the possibility of funding.

Launched in 2019 by Bez Idakula, MusicTechSpace is an innovation and community platform focused on the intersection of music and technology.

It aims to find, identify and develop innovative solutions across four critical opportunity areas in the Nigerian music industry, namely legal advisory for artists, digitisation of label operations, artist management, and event management.

The Music-Tech Innovation Challenge 2020 launched inI conjunction with CcHub is looking for innovative solutions in these four areas, with winning startups advancing to a three-month incubation period where they will receive support from CcHUB and four key experts – Audu Maikori (founder, Chocolate City Group), Uduak Oduok (founder, Africa Music Law), Godwin Tom (founder, The Godwin Tom Company and iManage Africa Entertainment), and Wale Davies (founder, Palmwine Music Festival).

During this incubation period they will finetune their solutions into market-ready products. There will also be the possibility of funding for exceptional teams that demonstrate potential to scale, through direct funding from CcHUB and any of the key experts.

The challenge is open to teams and individuals domiciled in Nigeria. Prospective applicants can learn more about the challenge and apply here.