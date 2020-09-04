Pre-seed African startups invited to apply for funding from DFS Lab

Founders of pre-seed African startups have been invited to apply for the DFS Lab accelerator, which offers funding of up to US$50,000 and additional support to companies building the future of digital commerce in Africa.

DFS Lab invests in early-stage digital commerce companies serving African markets, with its portfolio including mostly fintech, e-commerce, and logistics startups.

Applications are currently open for its next cohort, participants in which will receive an initial US$25,000 in pre-seed funding, with the option for additional investment at a later date. In addition, DFS Lab also provides post-investment support that includes a tailored growth plan for each team, office hours, mentor matching, and cohort-wide meetings.

The programme culminates in a virtual demo day, with DFS Lab introducing teams to its own network of investors. The programme is entirely remote, and is aimed at startups with at least a minimal viable product and considerable user feedback.