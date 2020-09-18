SA e-health startup Syked raises seed investment round

South African e-health startup Syked has raised an undisclosed seed funding round to scale operations across the country and expand its offering.

Launched in 2019, Syked is an online wellness platform that provides virtual counselling sessions to clients in the comfort of their own home over secure video consultation.

Patients have access to a wide database of social workers, registered counsellors, counselling psychologists and clinical psychologists, who are qualified to walk the journey with the patient on the platform whilst having access to useful resources and guided tools.

Syked has seen tremendous growth in the last few months, with COVID-19 putting telemedicine in the spotlight with more people looking for alternative ways of seeking counselling support that they can access without putting themselves at risk. The startup, which provides a full turnkey solution that connects clients with suitable qualified practitioners which responds to this very need, has now raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding to help it take advantage of the opportunity.

The investment comes from managed care organisation HaloCare, with the funds to be used to build out Syked’s operations and tech development teams. The funding will enable Syked to further capitalise on its position as a leader in the online counselling and coaching industry in South Africa by expanding its mobile product and strengthening its B2B offering.

“We are extremely excited to close this round as it allows us to grow our team and capture the telemedicine market. As a young health tech company, we’re looking forward to this new partnership as we now have access to HaloCare, a managed care organisation that specialises in comprehensive disease management services,” said Wandile Khumalo, founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

“The partnership further enables us to leverage the group’s experience in servicing funders for the past 31 years. We now look forward to rolling out more features and improving on our current offering.”