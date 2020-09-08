SA PAYG energy startup Yellow raises $3.3m Series A to scale in Malawi, Uganda

South African pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar energy startup Yellow has raised a US$3.3 million Series A funding round to scale-up its footprint to over 100,000 customers in Malawi and Uganda.

Founded in 2017, Yellow has enabled 30,000 low income, rural households to access electricity through solar home systems on a financed basis.

In May, the company closed a US$3.3 million Series A round to grow its footprint, the with investment coming from Platform Investment Partners (PIP), Ruby Rock Investment and previous investors LBOS.

Yellow will use the funding to grow its development and operations teams, and rapidly scale its off-grid energy offering. However, it also plans to look at broader opportunities its digital distribution platform offers, in consumer items and financial services.

“Platform Growth seeks to invest in businesses that combine strong management teams with unique technology. In Yellow we feel we have found this combination and have been hugely impressed by the deployment of Yellow’s Ofeefee software to solve complex problems in Malawi and Uganda. We are proud to provide capital alongside our investment partners, Ruby Rock, in order to grow Yellow into one of Africa’s leading digital retailers,” said Michael Stannard, chief operating officer (COO) of Platform Investment Partners.