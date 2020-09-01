West African transport startup Gozem transitions into “super app”

West African startup Gozem, which started out in the ride-hailing business but has been adding product lines, has transitioned into an African “super app” with the rollout of a new interface.

Launched in Togo in November of 2018 on the back of raising US$900,000 in funding, ride-hailing app Gozem swiftly expanded to Benin and added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws.

In July, the startup launched e-commerce delivery services in Lome and Cotonou, allowing users to order items via the app and have them delivered to their doorsteps, as it began the process of becoming an all-inclusive “super app”.

This transition has now occurred, with the new Gozem interface making it easy for users to access the startup’s various service offerings. Instead of opening the app to find a ride-hailing map, users now see various options that they can quickly choose from to access the exact service desired.

This new app consolidates all of Gozem’s different services – ride-hailing, delivery, e-commerce, and an in-app wallet – into an easy-to-use app interface. The new app is now available in each of the seven cities in which Gozem currently operates, but the available services will differ by city.

“As we launched various new services and verticals over the last year, we heard from our users that if we were able to offer a holistic experience in our app, we’d offer real value by reducing friction and enhancing convenience,” Gozem co-founder Emeka Ajene said.

“To that end, this new super app has been a long time coming, and we’re happy to continue tailoring our products and services to local needs so that our users who live busy lives can get right to the services they want when they want them. By bringing all of our various service offerings into one common space, we’re making navigating our app a lot simpler for our users.”