12 startups selected for Pitch Live at Africa Tech Summit Connects

Twelve tech startups from across the continent have been selected for the latest edition of Pitch Live, which will take place during this month’s digital Africa Tech Summit Connects and offers entrepreneurs the chance to present their solution to an audience of 500 investors, corporates and other stakeholders.

Disrupt Africa announced last month it had reprised its partnership with Africa Tech Summit (ATS) to power startup-focused sessions and pitching opportunities at Africa Tech Summit Connects, which will take place via mobile app and desktop on October 20-22.

As part of this, it opened applications for Pitch Live, which will take place over the course of the event, and gives African tech startups the chance to present their solution to the global audience and connect with interested parties virtually. The pitch event follows successful physical editions in Kigali, Rwanda in 2019 and earlier this year.

More than 50 applications received from across the continent, with 12 startups, which are looking to raise either pre-seed, seed, or Series A funding, selected to take part.

They include five from Nigeria, in the form of real estate platform Seso Global, pharma product marketplace Medsaf, health insurance solution Wella Health, USSD-based waste management platform Scrapays, and online dating startup Vybe.

Two of the startups are from Kenya – ERP solution provider Eneza Telecom and public transport fare payment app Abiria – and another two from Senegal, in the shape of digital payments startup PayDunya and WhatsApp chatbot for e-commerce Kolute Systems.

The lineup is completed by Ghana’s Agro Innova, an online marketplace for smallholder farmers to access customers; South Africa’s Snode, a cloud-based cybersecurity platform; and Ivory Coast’s Moja Ride, a Mobility-as-a-Service platform.

Over the course of the three days, the startups will pitch to a global audience, presenting their solutions before having the opportunity of engaging with interested parties through a variety of socially-distanced online mediums.

The selected startups will also have access to the rest of the event, which aims to drive interaction and showcase the latest developments on the continent across the startup world and beyond, with sessions focusing on fintech, logistics, e-commerce, investment, regulation and policy, blockchain, connectivity, ed-tech and agri-tech.

The exclusive virtual business summit is not “another webinar”, and instead aims to maximise each delegate’s time with AI-powered smart matchmaking, live 1:1 video meetings, and the ability to find new customers, innovative products, investors, and opportunities via a virtual business marketplace.

Africa Tech Summit Connects is a fully-virtual event that takes place on October 20-22. You can see the full agenda here, and buy tickets here (get 15% off using code “DA15”).