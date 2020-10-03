3 African tech startups to pitch at Seedstars International Demo Day

Three African tech startups are set to pitch at the virtual Seedstars International Demo Day next week, after taking part in the Seedstars Growth Programme.

The Seedstars Growth Programme was designed to help companies with early signs of product-market fit implement a growth methodology and unlock their growth formula, positioning them to raise their Series A round.

Participating startups received US$30,000 in funding from Seedstars and its network of investors, as well as access to tools like Amazon Web Services, Xero, HubSpot, and more.

The demo day on October 14 will involve 18 startups that took part in batches four and five of the programme, three of them African. They are Nigeria’s Chaka, which enables individuals and companies to invest in Nigerian and US stocks through its digital investment platform; Kenyan lending platform Pezesha; and Kenya’s Fuzu, an online career accelerator platform.

Fellow startups from the Asia, CEE, MENA, and LATAM regions also offer solutions in other verticals.

“We have two goals with demo day. First, we have asked the founders to put the ‘demo’ back into demo day and I hope that participants will get real insights into how the companies operate and their value propositions. Second, we want to share with the world the incredible opportunity and talent we’ve discovered in 2020 and encourage more people to focus their time, money or know-how on emerging markets,” said Seedstars chief investment officer (CIO) Charlie Graham-Brown.