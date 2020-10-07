Disrupt Africa

7th Africa Early Stage Investor Summit set for virtual edition in November

East Africa, Events, North Africa, Southern Africa, West Africa

The African Business Angel Network (ABAN) and VC4A have announced the seventh edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit will take place on November 3-4, fully virtual.

Having taken place until now each year in Cape Town, the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit brings together Africa’s early-stage investor community.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s edition will be fully virtual, but will nonetheless provide attending investors with opportunities to source deals, share insights and network with leading early-stage investors from across the continent and beyond.

Meanwhile, the event will also feature pitching sessions facilitated by VC4A, with startups looking for funding at the seed and Series A levels having the opportunity to pitch to attending investors.

