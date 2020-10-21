Applications open for 4th edition of Standard Chartered’s female-focused incubator in Kenya

Standard Chartered and Strathmore University’s @iBizAfrica have opened applications for the fourth edition of the Women in Tech programme, which provides access to a funding pool of KES5 million (US$46,000) and other benefits.

The programme – which has so far supported more than 40 entrepreneurs – is targeting women-led small and medium sized businesses leveraging on technology and new business models to drive change and grow communities.

The programme theme for this year, “Accelerating the Digital Economy through Women Owned Businesses”, reinforces the importance of scaling the gains of female-focused entrepreneurial programmes and expanding their mandate in bridging financing and industry gaps for early-stage ventures.

Five selected startups will each receive KES1 million (US$9,000) in seed funding, as well as 12 weeks of mentorship and training. Throughout the incubation period, the entrepreneurs will be offered expert training in the areas of idea conceptualisation, strategy formulation and marketing.