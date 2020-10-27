Botswanan startup launches digital marketplace to help vendors sell their goods

Botswanan startup Ponatshego has launched a digital marketplace that helps vendors sell all types of goods to customers online.

Founded in July of year by Motshidisi Joseph Ngaiti and William George Whittle, Ponatshego was built to ease the way in which business is done in Botswana and the rest of Africa.

“The main mission of Ponatshego is to ease the difficulty all vendors face in getting their goods to the final consumer,” Ngaiti said.

Ponatshego achieves this through its online marketplace, which gives vendors of products such including electronics, clothing and luxury products a platform to showcase their wares and make a final sale to a customer anywhere in the world.

Ngaiti said there was a few competitors in Botswana that provide a similar service, but nobody has been able to secure adequate market share. The self-funded Ponatshego, meanwhile, has built a steady user base and already made BWP40,000 (US$3,500) in revenues.