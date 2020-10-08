Egyptian community management startup Milango raises 6-figure seed funding round

Egyptian startup Milango, a community management solution provider, has raised a six-figure US dollar seed funding round to further expand across the MENA region and roll out new products.

Milango provides community management solutions to closed communities with products tailored to gated compounds and sporting and social clubs, among other communities. The startup’s platform offers these communities a cashless environment, access control, facility management, and more.

Its funding round, led by A15 and featuring other strategic angel investors, will enable Milango to further capitalise on its success in the community management sector with the biggest real estate developers in MENA, and focus on new product innovation.

“With the support of our partners and A15’s strong technology ecosystem value they add to the equation, I am confident that Milango is on the right path to bringing the smart city of the future closer to today,” Amr Mostafa, Milango’s chief executive officer (CEO) told Disrupt Africa.

“For us, the current climate helped. The pandemic fast-tracked digital transformation across all sectors and lucky for us, we had a product that was already digitally enabling the daily lives of thousands of people across Egypt, so it was the right timing as people began to really see the need and value of our product.”