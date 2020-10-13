Egyptian delivery startup dreevo launches operations with pre-seed funding round

Egypt-based last mile delivery startup dreevo has launched operations across the country after raising a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round from EF Logistics, a third-party logistic services provider.

Formed to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs, dreevo provides a wide range of last mile delivery solutions and services that can be custom-tailored to suit a variety of alternative business models.

These services include door-to-door delivery, warehousing and fulfillment and pick-up stations, all of which can be customised to cater to a merchant’s specific business model.

The startup has raised pre-seed funding from EF Logistics, the third-party logistics arm of El Masria Warehousing Company, the premier warehousing compound in Western Cairo. The investment has driven dreevo’s initial launch in 22 cities across Egypt, and the startup plans to introduce new services in the Egyptian market and expand into the MENA region in the near future.

“We are positioning ourselves to be the partner of choice for all e-commerce startups and merchants in the region,” said Sameh Shaheen, chief executive officer (CEO) of dreevo.

“dreevo combines the unrelenting passion and significant experience of our ambitious team to challenge, and completely overhaul the current last-mile ecosystem status quo.”

Dr Ahmed El Zahwi, CEO of EF Logistics, said dreevo represented the next logical step in the company’s evolution as a third-party logistics provider.

“With their emphasis on advanced analytics combined with the calibre of team assembled, coupled with our own experience in the logistics field, we have no doubt that dreevo will flourish into a regional market leader in the growing market of last mile delivery solutions. As such we are extremely excited and proud to count dreevo amongst our burgeoning startup portfolio,” he said.