Egyptian startup SOKNA launches end-to-end funeral services platform

Egyptian startup SOKNA, whose name means “calmness” or “tranquility” in Arabic, has launched an end-to-end funeral services platform, aimed at providing families with professional expertise to take care of all logistics during the difficult moments of losing a loved one.

SOKNA handles the full array of funerary services, including but not limited to support in releasing the burial permit and paperwork, body preparation, cemetery set-up, transportation, hall and condolences service booking, obituaries, personalised sadaqa giveaways, and post-loss support.

Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ahmed Gaballah has been researching how to optimise the funeral process through extensive in-depth, on-ground experience and research, locally and internationally, since 2013. So far SOKNA has completed over 340 funerals and burials, and has signed protocols of collaboration with 10 Egyptian private hospitals.

“People who are suffering from loss should have the opportunity to grieve without being consumed by physical, administrative, and logistical requirements,” said Gaballah. “That’s why we established SOKNA – to allow people to focus on the farewell instead of the paperwork, and to honor departing souls and their families by partially alleviating the logistical pain of those moments.”