Founder Institute opens applications for SA startup accelerator

The Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, has opened applications for its upcoming South Africa Virtual 2020 programme, which aims to help early-stage entrepreneurs build their businesses alongside a support network of startup experts.

Founded in 2009 by Adeo Ressi and Jonathan Greechan and operated out of Palo Alto, California, the Founder Institute connects startups with experts who share equity in their success, and its business-building process has so far helped alumni raise over US$950 million.

The accelerator’s South African programme will be held completely online, allowing anyone to build a business alongside some of Cape Town’s top entrepreneurs and investors from the comfort of home. The South Africa Chapter will feature many of the region’s top startup investors, founders, and executives as mentors.

Participants in the programme, which begins in January, 2021, will have the opportunity to get constant feedback and regular office hours with more than 40 mentors, make quick progress on their business using a proven, structured process, get fast-tracked to a suite of post-programmes, and expand their support network to include startup founders, CEOs, and investors from the Founder Institute’s global network of 4,300 alumni and 14,000 mentors.

Any aspiring entrepreneur or team interested in building a technology business is invited to apply to the South Africa Virtual 2020 Founder Institute here.