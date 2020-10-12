Global Startup Awards expand across Africa

The Global Startup Awards, the largest independent startup ecosystem awards platform globally, are expanding across Africa, into the South, North, East and West African territories.

The Global Startup Awards aim to find, recognise and connect the future-shapers of the digital age from all around the world. First launched in Africa in 2018 as the Southern Africa Awards, which have now undergone a rebrand in line with the pan-African launch, the new continent-wide awards will include all 54 African countries.

“This expansion is critical as the awards were born from a vision to overcome borders for collaboration. Now, with the addition of these territories, we are able to connect, support, and celebrate key players in more than 105 countries across 10 regions,” said Péter Kovács, Global Startup Awards Founding Partner.

The expansion will be driven by Loudhailer, an innovation engagement agency, dedicated to connecting ecosystems to enable key market opportunities and forge global connections.

“Africa is earmarked to be the tech continent of the future and is the world’s fastest growing market, making it crucial to bring African innovation partners into the global GSA network,” said Caitlin Nash, Loudhailer’s co-founder and partner.

Applications are now open for innovation leaders, ecosystem builders, government entities and private collaborators invested in the African innovation ecosystem to join in various voluntary, strategic positions.