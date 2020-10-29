Kenyan ed-tech startup eLimu acquired by CcHub to become incubator’s education arm

Kenyan ed-tech startup eLimu has been acquired by Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) in a deal that will transform eLimu into the educational arm of the incubator.

eLimu has developed revision and literacy platforms that make learning fun and engaging for children both at school and at home, combining engaging content with proven pedagogies.

The startup helps improve learning outcomes for over 500,000 learners each year, and it will now become part of the Nigeria-headquartered CcHub after it was acquired by iHub, the Kenyan innovation hub owned by CcHub after it was itself acquired last September.

The goal of the acquisition is to transform eLimu into the digital education platform arm of the company. eLimu will continue to focus on leveraging cutting edge technology to create interactive and engaging learning content customised to the African context, which will be initiated using the existing apps. The acquisition will enable it to scale these apps beyond Kenya.

“I’m thrilled to see eLimu spread its wings across Africa to make learning fun and engaging for even more children. eLimu will continue to leverage its deep knowledge of the education system to tap into the opportunity to transform learning everywhere,” said eLimu founder Nivi Sharma, who is now chief operating officer at Nairobi-based hardware and connectivity company BRCK.

‘Bosun Tijani, chief executive officer (CEO) of CcHub, said education was the bedrock of healthy societies.

“As we continue to contribute to shaping the innovation ecosystem in Africa, accelerating the application of innovation and technology in improving education outcomes will be crucial to driving our overall agenda,” he said.

CcHub also announced that Abiola Olaniran, founder of Nigerian gaming startup Gamsole, has been appointed chief technology officer (CTO) of eLimu, and will apply his experience in application development to help in transforming eLimu into the leading digital educational content provider on the continent.