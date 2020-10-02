Kenyan water startup HydroIQ launches smart billing app

Kenyan water and utility startup HydroIQ has launched a smart billing app that enables property managers and utilities to digitise their water metering, billing, payments and customer service without replacing their current infrastructure.

Founded in 2017 by Brian Bosire and Victor Shikoli as the world’s first virtual water network operator (VWNO), HydroIQ took part in the Techstars Accelerator and has since received funding from Techstars and Partech.

The startup is building smart water grids using sensors, data analytics, and mobile and online payments to bring transparency in access and distribution of water. It has also developed solutions to make every drop count, by ensuring zero error metering, transparent billing, and powerful analytics from source to consumer, so far delivering more than three million litres of water through its network.

With the launch of HydroIQ SmartBilling, a SaaS solution for the water sector, the startup claims to have once again positioned itself as the global leader in digitising the water sector and bringing it online. It already has more than 13,000 households in the pipeline, and has partnered with leading real estate and water supply companies to introduce this solution to their clients.

“Our goal is to unlock the digital potential by bringing transparency in access and distribution of water across Africa, by taking advantage of online and mobile payments,” Bosire said.

“Making water data available is the first step towards understanding the global water demand trends and better avoid many more “day zeroes” in future,” said Shikoli.