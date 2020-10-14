Kenya’s Eneza Education expands to Rwanda in partnership with Mastercard Foundation

Kenyan ed-tech startup Eneza Education has partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to launch its SMS-based learning platform Shupavu in Rwanda, enabling students to remain engaged in their studies while they wait for schools to reopen.

Launched in 2013, Eneza Education provides learning and revision materials via any phone, however basic, and is active in Kenya, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.

The company has now launched its Shupavu platform in Rwanda as part of the Mastercard Foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme, which aims to deliver emergency support for health workers, first responders and students, and to strengthen the diverse institutions that are the first line of defense against the social and economic aftermath of the pandemic.

The SMS platform will provide access to the “Ask a Teacher” feature where students can ask questions to a pool of teachers and receive responses via SMS shortcode 2910 on the MTN network, meaning it can be used as a revision tool.

From November 1, they will also be able to access lessons and quizzes aligned to the Rwandan curriculum via the same shortcode. The service will be free to students in Upper Primary and Lower Secondary until July 31, 2021.

“We have had the privilege of serving millions of learners in Kenya, Ghana, and Ivory Coast and we look forward to serving millions of Rwandese learners too. We hope learners in Rwanda will find our ‘Ask A Teacher’ platform, which will be linked to REB eLearning, to be a valuable study companion at this time,” said Wambura Kimunyu, Eneza Education’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“While many educational technologies rely on an internet connection, Eneza is fairly unique in its focus on enabling learning via SMS with no data or connectivity requirement. This makes it accessible to the majority of households, including the most vulnerable. We’ve seen how impactful this model has been in Kenya and other countries, and look forward to seeing it support thousands, if not more, of young Rwandans,” said Rica Rwigamba, country head for Rwanda at the Mastercard Foundation.