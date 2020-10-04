LISTEN ** – Episode 11 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the 11th episode, co-hosts Tom Jackson and Gabriella Mulligan are joined by Etop Ikpe, CEO of Nigerian automotive technology startup Autochek, and Kofo Samusi, COO at corporate-backed accelerator Founders Factory Africa.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup news, while Emmanuel Chatina of Malawian e-health startup Ocliya “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode 11 now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.