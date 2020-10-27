LISTEN ** – Episode 12 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the 12th episode, co-hosts Tom Jackson and Gabriella Mulligan are joined by Maelis Carraro of the fintech-focused Catalyst Fund, and Craig Buckley from South African prop-tech startup reOS.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup happenings, including that Paystack news, while Moses Kimani of Kenyan agri-tech startup Lentera “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode 12 now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.