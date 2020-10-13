Online event aims to encourage innovative solutions to ocean-related challenges

The second edition of Ocean Innovation Africa will take place online on November 24-25, aimed at bringing together key stakeholders to discuss ocean-impact innovations.

Ocean Innovation Africa is hosted in partnership with OceanHub Africa, the Cape Town based accelerator launched last year that seeks to nurture an ocean-conscious and profitable blue economy in Africa.

The event, which is taking place for the second year, will assemble key African and international stakeholders of the ocean economy to discuss African ocean-impact innovations. Fully virtual, it will host pitching sessions, panel discussions, masterclasses and networking sessions.

OceanHub said the objectives are to inspire more entrepreneurs, entice more investors, and catalyse more resources towards the development and adoption of new sustainable ocean solutions.

“The oceans offer great potential for economic growth and social impact, especially in Africa. But this seemingly limitless source of opportunities needs to be addressed in a radically more sustainable manner,” said co-founders Stephanie Canac and Alexis Grosskopf.

“To see the shift to a blue economy, businesses must innovate and this event seeks to promote more oceans-conscious innovative businesses. Supporting ocean-impact innovations is a crucial first step towards creating sustainable development pathways.”