Remitano Launches Mission, a New Online Job Market for Crypto Lovers

Remitano, global P2P crypto exchange, has just launched a new online job market – MIssion, the platform’s latest element in its push to realize its full potential and open a new window of employment opportunities to crypto users.

Missions are simple, short-term tasks that anyone can do and get paid for. For example, “Share a Remitano post on Facebook.” The new online job market will provide a range of ‘easy and quick apply’ jobs (mission) for crypto lovers wishing to have additional earnings. This way, applicants can skate through the application process and land jobs fast.

As of the August 2020 announcement, Remitano already released a set of guidelines for users looking to take advantage of the offerings. The guide includes:

Highlights of the missions

Steps to apply

Application requirements

Complete a Mission and Get Instant Crypto

While the internet has become the most vital channel for personal recruiting, and people consider different aspects of a job to be fulfilling, some common elements include work-life balance, growth, and a strong work community. Remitano’s newest mission is geared towards promoting similar values and keeping like–minds meaningfully engaged with the crypto community.

Furthermore, Remitano is thrilled to collaborate with greenhorns interested in building along with it. Hence, if you’re new to cryptocurrency trading and wish to maximize your earnings or want a legitimate way to get instant crypto without purchasing it, you can create a free Remitano account, and join the mission for the next job on hand.

Why You Might Want to Join Remitano’s Mission

A side job: If you’re looking to expand your income or even monetize your free time, missions are ready for the taking. You will be poised to earn extra cash by helping to present Remitano’s ideas across the internet.

More remote flexibility: with more people working from home, having a practical and comfortable working space is more important than ever. Remitano encourages this by providing digitized work environments for its employees’ remote adaptability.

Unlimited geography: missions are for everyone, no matter where they are. Job seekers can access available online jobs from anywhere and apply for roles they fit into.

Streamlined application: applicants only need to prep and submit requisites and certificates, allowing you to walkover face-to-face interviews

Instant credit of cryptocurrency: once a mission is completed, successful candidates will receive instant crypto remuneration to their Remitano wallets.

About Remitano

Remitano is a product of Babylons Solutions Limited based in Seychelles. As a fast-moving marketplace, Remitano’s purpose is to offer a robust, quality trading experience to all users. With necessary safety standards in place, buyers and sellers can come together, store, trade, and retrieve assets, thus minimizing challenges common to crypto exchanges.

Launched in 2014, Remitano is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving international markets, such as Malaysia, China, Nigeria, Vietnam, Australia, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

Got Questions?

Reach out to Remitano via: