SA’s Bertha Centre, SAB Foundation partner to launch Student Seed Fund

The Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the SAB Foundation have partnered to launch the Student Seed Fund, offering Cape Town student entrepreneurs the chance to access capital to scale their innovations.

The Student Seed Fund is open to all UCT, UCT GSB and RAA students and recent alumni, and entrepreneurs that have gone through UCT programmes such as the Impact Venture Incubation Programme.

Through the fund, the Bertha Centre and SAB Foundation will provide entrepreneurs with innovative ideas for tackling social or environmental problems in low-income communities with access to seed capital at the business model discovery, or pre-startup, phase, as well as the startup phase.

Test funding of up to ZAR20,000 (US$1,200) and seed funding of up to ZAR100,000 (US$6,000) is available. Applications are open here until October 30.