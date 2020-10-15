VC firm TLcom to host 2nd Africa Tech Female Founder Summit

Africa-focused venture capital firm TLcom Capital will host the second Africa Tech Female Founder Summit virtually on October 27, aimed at equipping female entrepreneurs to scale their businesses in the era of COVID-19.

TLcom has launched a call for applications for female tech founders across Africa to attend this year’s virtual summit, which features speakers from across Africa’s tech scene including Hilda Moraa of Pezesha, Wambui Kinya of Andela and Fara Ashiru Jituboh of Okra.

Themed “Reset – Survive – Thrive”, the Female Founder Summit will equip female tech founders to achieve commercial success and scale in the long-term despite the impact of the global pandemic. With a number of panel sessions and workshops scheduled, the event will gather female entrepreneurs from across the continent to experience the power of connecting, learning from and being a resource to each other.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to receive business and fundraising advice directly from investors at TLcom, Aruwa Capital and the IFC during a newly-launched “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session.

“For the African entrepreneur, resources and support are limited in comparison to other regions but as a sector, we must address the tough reality that this is even worse for female entrepreneurs on the continent. With this in mind, the second Female Founder Summit is a firm commitment from TLcom that we cannot and will not ignore these discrepancies,” said Omobola Johnson, senior partner at TLcom Capital.

“We want to play our part in levelling the playing field and through the Summit, we continue to establish a network for Africa’s most thoughtful and innovative female founders to access strategic and operational support as they push to achieve massive value generation.”