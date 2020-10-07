Zambia’s Yellow Mango launches to disrupt construction trade

Zambian startup Yellow Mango has launched an online platform that connects customers with skilled construction specialists in a bid to make the building industry more efficient and affordable.

Launched in July, the Yellow Mango marketplace connects people with work that needs doing with recommended construction tradesmen and professionals. Users can search for certain skills and filter parameters, post jobs, and receive cost estimates, while professionals are able to create profiles and respond to queries. There is also a ratings system.

“Building anything in Zambia, and in several other Sub-Saharan African countries, is a nightmare, with unprofessional skilled labourers and inaccurate quotes are few examples,” said founder Kabamba Mulenga.

Having worked in the construction sector, Mulenga was regularly asked for personal recommendations, and decided to scale that concept into a digital business.

“We most often call a tradesman or professional if the recommendation is from a trusted friend, or if we see a well completed project. So having a rating system that aggregates and prioritises peoples’ friends’ recommendations, as well as project portfolio pictures, will be a key driver,” he said.

The bootstrapped startup already has 55 users registered, and registered a handful of professionals. Its focus now is on growth in Zambia, but Mulenga said its goal is to expand across Africa.