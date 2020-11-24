24 female entrepreneurs named finalists for 2020 AWIEF Awards

Twenty-four female founders and entrepreneurs from across Africa have been named as finalists for 2020 AWIEF Awards across eight different categories.

Organised by the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF), a pan-African entrepreneurship and innovation non-profit, the annual AWIEF Awards, through a nomination process, identifies and celebrates the best female entrepreneurs across multiple industries in Africa.

AWIEF hosts the sixth edition of its annual Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Conference as a virtual event on December 2-3, where the 2020 AWIEF Awards winners will be announced.

The finalists for the 2020 AWIEF Awards are selected across eight categories, including the Young Entrepreneur Award, where the finalists are Sazia Souza of Technoplus (Mozambique), Hannah Lavery (South Africa), Olajumoke Odumola of KJK Online Communications (Nigeria), and Asomaniwaa Owusu-Ansah of Erith Health Services (Ghana)

The Tech Entrepreneur Award finalists are Claudette Akinpaye of Agrizilla (Rwanda), Marlize Holtzhausen of Response24 (South Africa) and Abimbola Adebakin of Advantage Health (Nigeria), and those up for the Social Entrepreneur Award are Rita Stryker of Willette Safehouse (Liberia), Adenike Akinsemola of The Green Institute (Nigeria), Doris Mollel (Tanzania), and Mariam Mell’Osiime Mpaata of Junior Stars Youth Development Programme (Kenya).

Finalists for the Agri Entrepreneur Award are Victoria Mwafulirwa of Homes Industries (Malawi), Jacqueline Mukashyaka of Champion Grocers (Rwanda), and Armelle Sidje Tamo from Cameroon.

The Creative Industry Award will be won by one of Hannellie Coetzee of Wild Wall Tiles (South Africa), Ayanfe Olarinde of Lulu Arts (Nigeria) or Alice Muyambo from Fortitude Arts Gallery (Zambia), while the finalists competing for the Energy Entrepreneur Award are Enoyonam Mosia from Easy Solar (Sierra Leone) and Amma Serwah Boateng of Destra Energy Group (Ghana).

Porcho Marguerite Sogoba of MUSODEV (Mali), Nasreen Aleey of Afrikapu, and Qabale Duba (Kenya) are up for the Empowerment Award, while the Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Robyn de Villiers of BCW Africa (South Africa) or Daisy Molefhi from ABM University College (Botswana).

“This year more than ever, it is vital to acknowledge and celebrate women entrepreneurs in Africa for their leadership and innovation. The impact of the global pandemic has been disproportionate and devastating, and women are showing exceptional resilience,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer (CEO).