2nd Venture for Africa cohort to connect talent to fast-growing African startups

Applications for the second Venture for Africa cohort are now open, helping to connect top local and global talent with fast-growing African tech startups.

Disrupt Africa reported in May on the launch of Venture for Africa, which aims to fill talent gaps at African startups via a three-month immersive fellowship programme.

After a successful inaugural remote fellowship cohort, applications are now open for the second cohort, scheduled to launch in January 2021. Roles are open to professionals across Africa, and globally, in product management, marketing and growth, who are interested in gaining experience with startups in Africa.

Participating companies for this cohort include Sokowatch, Carbon, Turaco and Victory Farms, with more partners to be announced in the coming weeks. The inaugural programme saw more than 300 applications from over 30 countries, for five open roles. All fellows in the inaugural cohort remained in the startup ecosystem – three were offered longer term roles at their hosting startups, and others started consultancies and joined venture-building teams.

“We saw incredible success with our first cohort, as each fellow came onboard with unique experience, strong drive and an ability to hit the ground running at their assigned startups,” said Venture for Africa co-founder, Tobi Lafinhan.

“We were impressed with the diversity of experience we saw – from Olivia, who spent 20+ years in Kenya’s advertising industry, to Wanjiku who brought deep experience in analytics from her time in South Africa. We are extremely excited to kick off the search for our next cohort and look forward to meeting more quality talent that can contribute to our partners.”

Applications are open here.