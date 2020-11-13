Applications now open for latest Westerwelle Young Founders Programme

Applications are open for the latest Westerwelle Young Founders Programme, which offers outstanding young entrepreneurs from developing and emerging countries six months of business mentoring and the chance to participate in the Young Founder Conference in Berlin.

The Westerwelle Foundation for International Understanding supports collaboration between young entrepreneurs, executives and decision makers from around the world.

Its Young Founders Programme is a fully-funded six-month programme for 25 exceptional entrepreneurs from developing and emerging economies.

The programme begins in March, and the 10 best startups will be selected to attend the week-long Young Founder Conference in Berlin in Q3 of 2021.

Attending the conference we will give startups the chance to pitch in front of investors, further develop their entrepreneurial skills, and meet players from the German startup scene.

Applications are open here until December 9.