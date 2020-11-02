Applications open for 2nd edition of Egypt’s African App Launchpad competition

Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has launched the second edition of its African App Launchpad competition, which will award a total of US$72,000 to startups from across the continent.

ITIDA first held the African App Launchpad competition last year, with six startups eventually sharing a total of US$60,000 in cash prizes.

This year, the competition has been extended, and it is now open to startups from 21 African countries, and will award US$72,000 in prize money. Startups are invited to apply in one of two categories – Game Development or App Development.

The first three winners of each track will secure US$12,000, US$8,000, and US$4,000 respectively, while 24 other finalists will each get US$1,000. Meanwhile, Microsoft is sponsoring a go-to-market programme for the first place winners of each track.

Applications are open until November 22, with the finalist list being announced on November 30.