Egyptian deliveries startup dreevo passes 100k shipments, plots international growth

Egyptian startup dreevo, which provides last-mile delivery solutions for e-commerce merchants, has delivered more than 100,000 shipments for over 200 merchants since its launch in May.

Formed to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs, dreevo provides a wide range of last mile delivery solutions and services that can be custom-tailored to suit a variety of alternative business models.

These services include door-to-door delivery, warehousing and fulfillment and pick-up stations, all of which can be customised to cater to a merchant’s specific business model.

Disrupt Africa reported last month dreevo had raised a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round from EF Logistics, a third-party logistic services provider, to expand across the country, and the startup’s coverage network now covers 22 cities. In all, dreevo has handled over 100,000 shipments for 210 merchants, which is pretty swift uptake indeed.

Sameh Shaheen, chief executive officer (CEO) of dreevo, attributes the popularity of the service with the sizeable gap it was launched to fill.

“The gap is the growing market of e-commerce in the region and increasing demand for having a logistics partner who can cater for the required service level and provide full solutions that fit the merchants’ needs and provide a seamless experience for the consumers,” he said.

“Also, currently both merchants and delivery companies don’t have transparency on where the package is and when the package will be delivered. Our technology provides the merchants the option to track the full cycle of the package, and they can even stream the location where the package was delivered. In the upcoming period we will provide consumers with the same experience.”



Uptake has still exceeded Shaheen’s expectations, however.

“We succeeded in closing business deals with top e-commerce merchants in Egypt who believed in our concept and trusted our experience to handle their business and be able to grow it,” he said.

With growth in Egypt assured, dreevo is already looking at expanding to other countries in the MENA region. The startup makes money through shipping fees and value added services such as cash-on-delivery and pick-choose-return.