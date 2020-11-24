Egyptian e-commerce startup ExpandCart raises $2.5m Series A funding round

Egyptian startup ExpandCart, an e-commerce and retail platform, has secured US$2.5 million in Series A funding to help it continue to grow.

Used by more than 20,000 merchants in over 40 countries, ExpandCart provides comprehensive eCommerce solutions to enable merchants and retailers to build their online stores and expand their sales.

The startup’s omni-channel selling solution includes a feature-rich and customisable platform for building online storefronts, an integrated cloud point-of-sale system for retailers, and a connected branded merchant mobile app.

ExpandCart’s Series A round was led by Sawari Ventures with the participation of Agility Ventures, Graphene Ventures, and two angel investors. The investment comes as part of the company’s strategic plan to focus on digital commerce solutions that target online and offline retailers and reduce the gap between suppliers and merchants in the Middle East.

“At ExpandCart, we believe that technology can empower commerce, with that vision in mind, over the past couple of years, we have built solutions to help merchants expand their sales online and offline. This new round of funding will help us implement our ambitious roadmap of new innovative e-commerce solutions that will supercharge e-commerce growth in the Middle East,” said Amr Shawqy, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of ExpandCart.

Ahmed El Alfi, chairman of Sawari Ventures, said the ExpandCart team had built an amazing platform supporting thousands of merchants from all over the Middle East.

“Their new e-commerce solutions roadmap proves that they truly understand the future of e-commerce, and we are excited to become part of their journey,” he said.