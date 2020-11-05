Egyptian fashion e-commerce startup Brantu raises 7-figure Series A funding round

Brantu, a digital e-commerce marketplace that enables local and global fashion brands to reach Egyptian consumers, has raised a seven-figure US dollar Series A funding round to help it expand its customer base and expand into new verticals.

Launched by Mohamed Rizk and Fredrik Granström last year, Brantu is an e-commerce platform that aims to create a convenient and seamless fashion sales experience for buyers and fashion brands.

The startup debuted with a women’s assortment, offering apparel via a mobile-first platform with exciting and appealing content, speedy delivery, and free returns. It also offers brands various operational models to simplify the onboarding process.

Since its launch, Brantu has acquired more than 20,000 users, and it has now raised a seven-figure Series A funding round, led by Sawari Ventures, which it will use to further grow its user base, increase its verticals, and capture the growing market share within the growing fashion and lifestyle industry in Egypt.

“We are changing the Egyptian consumer habit of buying fashion online. Before Brantu, fashion consumers bought through international/cross-border websites, facing the issues of long delivery times & customs or local general merchandise platforms whose assortment and appeal do not cater to fashion consumers. We are providing speedy delivery, trendy products and appealing content to Egypt’s mass population, serving millions of fashion shoppers,” Rizk said.

Wael Amin, Sawari Ventures partner, said Brantu was easily the best example of the tremendous acceleration in digital adoption witnessed across all sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have full faith in Brantu’s management team’s ability to take the company to market leadership,” he said.