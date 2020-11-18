Egyptian website builder Wuilt raises $535k funding, plans to launch e-commerce platform

Egyptian startup Wuilt, a SaaS Arabic website builder where users can create their own professional websites in five minutes, has raised a US$535,000 seed round to help it launch an e-commerce platform and expand to Saudi Arabia.

Co-founded by Ahmed Rostom, Mohamed Hegazy and Mahmoud Metwaly last year, Wuilt is a website-building platform that enables even those with few technical skills to easily create and manage their Arabic website.

The company currently serves over 30,000 users in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and has now raised US$535,000 in funding to deepen its capabilities with the launch of an e-commerce platform and expand its footprint in Saudi. The investment comes from the UK-based MENA Technology Fund, DAAL VC, and prominent angel investors in the MENA region, and also includes follow-on funding from Flat6Labs Cairo.

“We are delighted to have leading investors believe in our business model and provide the necessary advice and support to progress our growth potentials. We look forward to working closely with them and successfully achieve our short term and long-term objectives,” said Ahmed Rostom, chief executive officer (CEO) of Wuilt.

“We witnessed a spike in the number of users and have seen a continuous increase in the number of users intending to shift their operations online since the onset of COVID-19. Our strategy is to provide the best solutions for all businesses in any sector, particularly, extending our platform to entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses.”

“We’re really excited to be part of this journey with Ahmed, Mohammed, Mahmoud and the entire team. We believe in the early traction they’ve achieved, but more importantly the functionality and roadmap is what will make Wuilt a success in the coming period,” said Omar Hassan, managing partner at MENA Technology Fund.