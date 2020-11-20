Fintech startup Raseedy launches Egypt’s 1st licensed independent digital wallet

Egyptian fintech startup Raseedy has launched its country’s first independent digital wallet, filling a gap in the payments market by allowing users to transfer money, purchase via QR code, and more, from their phones.

Founded by Jacques and Karl Marco in 2018, Raseedy has launched its digital wallet in partnership with saib bank and Mastercard.

The Raseedy digital wallet is a reliable, lightweight, and cross-platform mobile app that empowers its users with great financial flexibility and security, and is fully certified by Meeza, the national payment’s scheme operator. Raseedy has a cash-in/cash-out network of over 14,000 ATMs and 70,000 POS nationwide.

“We believe that it is our mission at Raseedy to improve our users’ lives by giving them more control and visibility over their finances. With the government’s push towards financial inclusion and digital transformation, launching our independent wallet now is the prime opportunity for Raseedy. We are excited to see our wallet hit the one-million users’ milestone in the coming months,” said Jacques Marco, the startup’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“We, at Raseedy, have a vision that our digital wallet will substitute cash in everyday life in an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective way,” says Karl Marco, chief operating officer (COO) at Raseedy.

“We strive to deliver easy-to-use, trustworthy, and innovative digital solutions. Raseedy achieves this by focusing on having simple registration procedures and an intuitive user experience accessible at every socio-economic level.”