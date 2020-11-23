ITIDA, AUC Venture Lab launch Startup Launchpad to boost Egyptian ecosystem

Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and the AUC Venture Lab accelerator are collaborating on Startup Launchpad, a capacity-building programme that aims to empower local entrepreneurs as they launch their technology startups.

The partnership between ITIDA and AUC Venture Lab, the accelerator programme based at the American University in Cairo (AUC), aims to support entrepreneurs through extensive training and rich content.

The eight-week Startup Launchpad programme offers tech entrepreneurs all over Egypt extensive training, networking and skill development opportunities to help them effectively develop business ideas and increase their startups’ chances of survival and success.

Designed for individuals who are passionate about technology and have an interest in entrepreneurship, it will help participants validate their innovative solutions, identify market gaps and overcome the most commonly-faced challenges.

Applications are open until January 3. The programme starts in January and ends with a pitch day in March.