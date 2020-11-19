Kenya’s QuickBus set for West African expansion after huge growth in existing markets

Kenyan mobility startup QuickBus is gearing up to launch in Nigeria and Ghana after witnessing impressive growth in the five markets it is already operating in.

Launched in 2019, QuickBus aggregates long distance bus tickets in a marketplace, making it easier for users to compare prices and book journeys, and helping bus companies run their businesses more efficiently.

Having initially launched in Kenya, the startup is now also active in four other markets, namely Uganda, South Africa, Angola, and Zambia. Managing director Humphrey Wrey said the startup was growing fast.

“We processed more tickets in the last 24 hours than we did last month,” he told Disrupt Africa at the end of October, adding the startup would also hit US$1 million in gross merchandise volume (GMV).

This growth is set to continue, with QuickBus shortly expanding into West Africa. The startup has processed over US$750,000 worth of tickets to date, and takes a 10 per cent commission on tickets sold on its platform.

“The goal is to become the number one platform to plan and book intercity bus journeys, servicing the 800 million people who live and travel in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Wrey.

With this in mind, QuickBus closed a US$1 million seed round at the end of last year, and Wrey said it is closing another one now as it gears up for a Series A by the middle of next year.