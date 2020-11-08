LISTEN ** – Episode 13 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the 13th episode, co-hosts Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson are joined by Peter Njonjo of Kenyan agri-tech company Twiga Foods, and Dr. Emmanuel Okeleji from Nigerian HR-tech startup SeamlessHR.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup happenings, while Olamide Akomolafe of Kenya-based e-health startup Nadia “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode 13 now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.