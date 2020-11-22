LISTEN ** – Episode 14 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

In the 14th episode, co-hosts Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson are joined by angel investor Zach George, who shares his top tips for backing early-stage startups in Africa, and Antoine Paillusseau of South African AI startup FinChatBot, which recently raised a notable funding round.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup happenings, while Amahle Ntshinga of South African e-commerce startup Luntu “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode 14 now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

