Moroccan startup ATLAN Space raises $1.1m Series A round

Morrocan startup ATLAN Space, which employs artificial intelligence (AI) to enable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to carry out tracking missions with complete autonomy, has raised a MAD10 million (US$1.1 million) Series A funding round.

Launched in 2016, ATLAN Space helps governments and institutions fight environmental crime and assist vulnerable populations, and the startup has commercial contracts in Morocco and well as Niger and the Seychelles.

The company has now raised its Series A round, led by Maroc Numeric Fund II, with participation from Hilmi Law Firm and Cadex Group, to help it scale.

“ATLAN Space is developing artificial intelligence to enable UAVs to carry out tracking missions in total autonomy and without human intervention. This is for humanitarian purposes or to fight environmental crimes such as illegal fishing or deforestation,” said Badr Idrissi, chief executive officer (CEO) of ATLAN Space, which raised seed funding from Norway’s Katapult Ocean Fund last year.

“The fund management team is proud to support ATLAN Space, a Moroccan startup that is the result of many years of R&D in artificial intelligence, and which has a proven technology with several clients internationally and in Morocco, with a high environmental and humanitarian impact,” said Dounia Boumehdi, managing director at MITC Capital, the management company of Maroc Numeric Fund II.