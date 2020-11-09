New brand launched in bid to position Cape Town as “Africa’s Tech Capital”

Various Western Cape stakeholders have joined forces to officially launch a new brand aimed at uniting the tech ecosystem of Cape Town and the Western Cape and present a common message to the world.

The result of collaboration between the Western Cape Government, City of Cape Town, Wesgro, and major tech ecosystem enablers such as CiTi, Silicon Cape, LaunchLab and Startupbootcamp, the new brand aims to position Cape Town as “Africa’s Tech Capital” and affirms the Western Cape’s status as leader of the African tech ecosystem.

In addition it seeks to clearly represent the values, skills, talent, innovation and lifestyle offered by the tech ecosystem of Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Revealing the new brand logo to attendees at the launch event last week, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he was excited to proudly declare Cape Town and the Western Cape as “Africa’s Tech Capital”.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how important this new digital economy is and it bodes well for our province’s recovery plan that we are the leading in this space. I want to thank our Department of Economic Development and Tourism for their hard-work on this pioneering project. And I also want to thank all those innovative startups for your role in developing our amazing tech ecosystem,” he said.