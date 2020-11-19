Nigerian social payments app Bundle launches operations in Ghana

Nigerian social payments app for cash and cryptocurrencies Bundle has launched operations in Ghana, and plans to be active in several more African countries by the end of 2020.

Disrupt Africa reported in April on the launch of Bundle, which allows users to request, send and receive cash or crypto from their peers. Users are able to buy, sell and store digital currencies as well as deposit or withdraw digital currencies and local fiat currencies.

Founded by Yele Bademosi, founding partner of early-stage VC firm Microtraction, Bundle was incubated within global blockchain company Binance and secured US$450,000 in funding from the firm in advance of its launch.

The startup has now launched in Ghana, meaning Ghanaians can download Bundle on Google Play and the App Store. This is the first step of the startup’s plan to expand to several African countries before the end of 2020, giving more Africans the option to trade and store various cryptocurrencies.

“We’re super-excited to finally bring Bundle to Ghana. I believe the country has immense potential for crypto adoption. Ghana is the right environment for Bundle to thrive,” said Bademosi.

Bundle has recorded exponential month-on-month user and transaction growth since it began operations, hitting an all-time high monthly trade volume of US$14 million in September and launching its Vault cryptocurrency savings feature earlier this month.