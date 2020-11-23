Tunisian 3D customer experience startup raises $175k for European expansion

Tunisian startup Onboard, which is transforming customer experience management for hardware with 3D smart manuals, has raised US$175,000 in funding to support its solution development and expansion within the European market.

Founded by Safwen Bouali, Cherif Redissi, and Amine Troudi in 2017, Onboard is a SaaS platform solution that enables hardware makers to create best-in-class support experiences for their customers.

The startup’s offering effectively replaces paper manuals and call centres, making the experience a one-stop-shop for hardware makers.

Having previously secured seed funding from Flat6Labs Tunis to develop its technology and build its team, Onboard has now raised US$175,000 from Kepple Africa Ventures and local entrepreneurs Ahmed Hentati and Karim Jouini.

The startup, which launched a private beta in June, is now launching the 1.0 version of its platform, and will use the funding to further develop its product and expand in Europe, primarily France.

“Onboard spearheads a new era of manufacturing and assembly process with its unique approach to transforming the conventional paper manuals into 3D interactive experience. As an institutional investor from Japan, we are very excited to join the journey of Onboard and expand its innovation on a global scale,” said Satoshi Shinada, general partner of Kepple Africa Ventures.