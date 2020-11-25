Zimbabwean startup Wellnescript launches employee wellness marketplace

Zimbabwean startup Wellnescript has launched an online marketplace through which employers can purchase wellness video modules for their employees.

Formed in 2019 as a spinout from a digital platform for diabetes and hypertension, Wellnescript lists video modules from independent domain experts on the eight dimensions of wellness, and companies buy access for their employees.

The startup, which launched its platform in September, offers both free and paid packages, with modules covering topics from employee physical and mental health to financial literacy and career growth. It also provides office and home based blood testing and wellness checks.

“Employees also use the platform to track their physical and mental health and can request one-on-one wellness coaching from qualified health professionals. Services are personalised through algorithms. In the future we also want to facilitate personalised wellness physical products like wellness foods,” said Reggie Mutetwa, Wellnescript’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

Mutetwa said companies and employees in Africa lack platforms where they can access wellness and life success training on demand.

“In addition, health and wellness services lack personalisation, leading to low participation by employees, while independent experts lack a platform where they can sell their knowledge and services to companies and employees,” he said.

The self-funded Wellnescript is filling that gap, and after only a few weeks of operation already has seven companies signed up with a combined employee base of more than 700 employees.

“We are operating in the South African and Zimbabwean market, but we have also started campaigns in the rest of English-speaking Africa,” Mutetwa said.

The startup, which makes money by charging a commission on sales made through its platform, is for now focused on growth over monetisation, he said.