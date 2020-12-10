10 Egyptian startups selected for Flat6Labs Cairo accelerator

Ten Egyptian startups have been selected to take part in the Flat6Labs Cairo accelerator, which provides companies with access to funding, mentorship and other benefits.

Launched in 2011 as the first office of the Flat6Labs MENA regional startup accelerator, the Flat6Labs Cairo programme provides startups with cash funding of between EGP500,000 (US$31,000) and EGP750,000 (US$46,000) with access to possible follow-on funding.

Participating companies also gain access to strategic mentorship, office space, a multitude of perks and services from various partners, and entrepreneurship-focused business training and workshops.

The accelerator runs two cycles each year, and has just announced its Fall 2020 cohort of 10 startups. They include Clakett, digital ecosystem for film and creative industry; Docspert, which connects patients seeking healthcare advice with internationally-renowned expert doctors; El-Dokan, a headless enterprise e-commerce software; Funnelll, an SaaS enabling marketing campaigns to translate into more sales; and Glued, a gamified learning platform for companies to train their employees.

Also selected are Hollydesk, which manages companies’ daily expenses with one cloud platform; Jilatee, a digital platform that connects fashion buyers and sellers; Konsolto, an e-prescription platform; RoboDesk, which works as an AI-powered contact centre; and Welnes, which helps nutritionists and fitness coaches to scale their operations.