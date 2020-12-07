7 Egyptian startups secure incubation after winning Start IT competition

Seven Egyptian startups have secured access to incubation services after winning the Start IT competition organised by the country’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

Each quarter, ITIDA hosts Start IT, a nationwide business plan competition that targets entrepreneurs at the idea stage with an ICT-related prototype or proof of concept, and helps them turn their ideas into businesses.

The competition is organised by the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre (TIEC); the agency’s affiliate body for developing the innovation community and fostering entrepreneurship in the ICT sector.

The winners receive fully-funded services including having their projects incubated for one year. Start IT also offers cash funding, business consultancy services, mentorship, software and hardware tools, and go-to-market support. In addition, entrepreneurs are offered a working space with high-speed internet, and access to a network of entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

The winning startups include Analog Designer’s Toolbox (ADT), an electronic design automation tool for engineers; DomDom, a digital graphic design platform; Vibes, a mobile application that enhances the tourist experience through storytelling; and Hafs Quran, a website that guides and educates people on how they can recite the Quran and learn Arabic.

Also on the list were A-eye Tech, a computer vision solution for retailer and banks; Avocato, an app that helps citizens reach lawyers in different specialties; and Shoppy App, a mobile app builder for e-commerce businesses.

“There has been a boost in the tech startup ecosystem in Egypt in the last couple of years. As such, the entrepreneurship scene has shown resilience amid the global challenges introduced by COVID-19,” said Amr Mahfouz, chief executive officer (CEO) of ITIDA.

“The pandemic acted as a catalyst for accelerated digital transformation and tech adoption in the MENA region, as in the case of Egypt.”