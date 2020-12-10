Egyptian digital trucking marketplace Trella launches operations in Pakistan

Cairo-based digital trucking marketplace Trella has launched operations in Pakistan, which becomes the second new market for the startup in 2020.

Founded in 2018, Trella connects shippers with carriers in real-time, and over the course of 2019 raised seed funding, was accepted into the Y Combinator accelerator and acquired a local competitor.

This year it has been busy expanding, having launched in Saudi Arabia in January and now in Pakistan.

Saim Chaudhary, country launcher, said the highly fragmented market in Pakistan shared a number of similarities with the market in Egypt, which is reliant on traditional methods of coordination.

“Pakistan is one of the largest road freight markets in the MENAP region, and shows significant potential for growth, predominantly due to the burgeoning middle class and the progress of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said. “Despite the significant potential, the market is not without its challenges where tech adoption is relatively low and access to financing is in its infancy.”

Trella, however, is bullish about the market in Pakistan and said the early stages of its launch talk have been strong levels of shipper and carrier interest.