Finalists announced for this year’s AppsAfrica Awards

The final shortlist for the AppsAfrica.com Innovation Awards, which celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa, has been announced, featuring a host of startups.

The sixth edition of the AppsAfrica.com Innovation Awards attracted over 500 submissions from 51 countries, with solutions launched by startups, established ventures, and corporates.

The awards strive to showcase leading ventures from across the continent and provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and potential investment. Winners are also invited to take part in Africa Tech Summit Kigali in 2021.

Applications for the 12 categories were assessed and judged by an independent panel of industry experts including media, investors, and leaders from the tech ecosystem. Having assessed all the entries, the judges have whittled it down to the following finalists:

Disruptive Innovation Award

Kobo360 (Nigeria), Saada Tech (Kenya), Instant Vitals (South Africa), Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa), 54gene (Nigeria).

HealthTech Award

Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa), Flare for Rescue by Flare (Kenya), Telecom26 and SystemOne (South Africa), 54gene (Nigeria), Wekebere (Uganda).

Best African App

Carry1st for Gebeta (South Africa), Elimu (Tanzania), ForKeeps (South Africa), Karri Payments (South Africa), Naked Insurance (South Africa), ZamaniWeb (Nigeria).

Cybersecurity Award

Snode (South Africa), Intore Security Lab (Rwanda), App Detonator (Ethiopia) Sendmarc (South Africa).

Blockchain Award

Luno (South Africa), Seso Global (Nigeria), Leaf Global Fintech (Rwanda), Eonsfleet Prosolutions Ltd (Nigeria).

Media & Entertainment

Koncept TV(Tanzania), myFanPark (South Africa), Addis Meznagna (Ethiopia), M-Tunes (Tanzania), Africa Science Focus (Kenya).

EdTech Award

BeBlocky (Ethiopia), Xhuma (South Africa), Trend Solar & Ubongo Learning (Tanzania), Qataloog (Nigeria), Mzizi (Kenya, Tanzania)

Agri & FoodTech Award

AgroData (Nigeria), FieldDev Group (Nigeria), ComX (Nigeria), AgUnity (Kenya/Ethiopia), m-Omulimisa (Nigeria).

FinTech Award

Franc (South Africa), Social Lender (Nigeria), Beyonic (Uganda), Shyft Forex (South Africa), Truzo (South Africa).

Social Impact

Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa), Mastercard Girls4Tech Connect, Setech (Ghana), Vodacom for USSD COVID-19 (South Africa), and Natal Cares (Nigeria).

eCommerce Award

One Kiosk Africa (Nigeria), HoBeei Freecycling (Nigeria), Sokowatch (Kenya), Vodabucks (South Africa), Pricepally (Nigeria).

Mobility Award

Amitruck (Kenya), Kobo360 (Nigeria), Sigma Associates Limited (Kenya), Tetranologie Mobility (Namibia), Plentywaka (Nigeria).

The AppsAfrica Award Winners will be announced online on December 15.