Fintech accelerator opens to growth-stage startups keen to explore North Africa

The Entrepreneurship Academy of the SANAD Fund for MSME in partnership with IMPACT Lab and MEST has announced a six-month Financial Technology (Fintech) Accelerator programme for high-potential technology businesses looking to scale their business, create partnerships, and explore North African markets.

The core objective of the Pan-African Fintech Accelerator is to stimulate growth-stage startups operating within the fintech vertical and equip them with the skills and knowledge to successfully scale their solutions into North Africa.

The six-month programme is open to startups from Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal and Ivory Coast, and will be entirely virtual. Using a high-impact and tailor-made market integration and immersion curriculum, training will be complemented by facilitated sessions with North African experts on the local fintech regulatory environment as well as mindset culture.

It is seeking startups with solutions in personal finance, lending, insurance, regulatory technology, payment and money transfer, HR, payroll, wealth management, accounting and expense management.

Ten businesses will be selected to participate in the maiden edition of the programme, with applications open here until December 20. The programme kicks off in January 2021.