Founder Institute opens applications for virtual startup accelerator in Ghana

The Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed accelerator, has opened applications for its latest virtual accelerator, which aims to help early-stage Ghanaian entrepreneurs build their businesses alongside a support network of startup experts.

Founded in 2009 by Adeo Ressi and Jonathan Greechan and operated out of Palo Alto, California, the Founder Institute connects startups with experts who share equity in their success, and its business-building process has so far helped alumni raise over US$950 million.

Since launching in Ghana, the programme has created various promising technology companies in the country, like Grow-For-Me, Akoo Books, and Insurerity, and its latest edition will take place completely online.

Any aspiring entrepreneur or team interested in building a technology business is invited to apply to the Ghana Virtual Founder Institute cohort, commencing February 2021, here.