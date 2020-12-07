LISTEN ** – Episode 15 of Disrupt Podcast

Disrupt Podcast offers listeners a fortnightly wrap-up of all the developments in the African tech startup ecosystem, interviews with key players, and audio pitches from innovative companies.

Increasing access to information and analysis of the African startup scene is at the heart of Disrupt Africa’s mission, and its content offering is now broader with the launch of Disrupt Podcast, available on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.

The 15th episode is a fund-focused one, with co-hosts Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson joined by Lexi Novitske, who recently launched data-driven VC firm Acuity Ventures, and Aaron Fu of Sherpa Ventures, which opened its doors this month and invests in pre-seed African tech startups.

The episode also includes a wrap up of all the latest African tech startup happenings, while Sydney Aigbogun of Nigerian fintech startup Cashbox “pitches the pod”.

You can listen to episode 15 now on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other podcasting platforms.